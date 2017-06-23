NPFL: Rangers Manager Hails Players Dedication

Rangers International FC of Enugu Team Manager, Amaobi Ezeaku, has hailed the players dedication for the goalless draw with Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna in Lokoja.

Speaking to the newsmen in Enugu, Ezeaku expressed joy over the result saying that it was the reward for hard work.

Ezeaku said the match was a wonderful one noting that the players came into the match with much optimism.

“Knowing the position we occupied currently, we applied caution and even when the referee gave Tornadoes a penalty in the 3rd minute, we weren’t bothered.

“In my assessment of the game, I will say it is a wonderful game, good officiating and beautiful display by the both teams.

“I am giving kudos to my players because they made us proud, getting a draw in away match in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is not easy,’’ he said.

He said that in football, resurgence is always difficult but in our case, it just came up and I will say that it is the Lords doing.

“We went to Maiduguri and played out 1-1 draw against El-Kanemi Warriors and in Lokoja; we draw 0-0, so I feel excited.

“It is a wonderful thing that all sports lovers in Enugu are now beginning to get relief that Rangers are getting back to where they belong in Nigerian League,” he said.

Ezeaku urged the NPFL to assess improvements on players performance and officiating.