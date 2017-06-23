Minister Identifies Security As Priority At Airports

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said that one of the priority areas in the aviation sector is the safety and security at the nation’s airports.

Sirika, who make this known during an aviation stakeholders forum in Abuja recently, explained that recent attacks on aircraft, airports and aviation installations around the world has become an area of concern.

According to him, government’s response in this area involves, but not limited to a comprehensive security threat and vulnerability assessment, coupled with certification programme for airports, as well as the development of a new security strategy.

He said this can be done in partnership with international security organisatioins like the NTSA to take the shape of TSA, procurement of modern state-of-the-art equipment and capacity development.

Another priority area in the aviation sector the minister highlighted, was the cost of aviation fuel , popularly known as ‘Jet A1’.

“It has been evident over the years that the product constitutes a substantial operational cost to airlines. The situation is made worse as the country currently imports the product 100 per cent with the supply inconsistency,” the Minister said.

Preferring solutions, the Minister assured that government would create an enabling environment for the establishment of facilities and infrastructures that can guarantee and attract clientele from Africa and all over the world.

The minister said that arrangement has reached an advance stage to commence the production of Aviation Fuel (AI) in Nigeria, in order to bring down the cost and regulate supply, which they said stakeholders have clamoured for.