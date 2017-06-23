Machine Malfunctioning Mars Voters Registration In PHALGA

By John Bibor -
Hundreds of eligible voters were disappointed  at the Port Harcourt City Council office of the Independent  National Electoral  Commission  (INEC) over the alleged malfunctioning of the registration machine.
Some of the affected voters  who  told  The Tide of their  ordeal, complained that they  were being  asked to repeat days after  days  without being registered.
They stressed the need for the commission to either replace the machines, bring in more machines as well as increase  the number of registration officials.
Speaking in an interview with The Tide, Mr. Linus Echemba, also accused the officials of favouritism, stressing that some of those who came later and never joined  the queue were the ones who were  registered.
He stressed the need for INEC officials to attend to those who come first.
Also speaking, Miss Clara Odah, said that she had waited for over a week without being attended to and harped the need for the decentralization of the process across the city.
However, when contacted, a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who spoke under  condition of anonymity  said that they were doing their best to ensure  that those who come  for the  exercise were registered.
The official who blamed the slow process on the large crowd which turned up daily, also denied the allegation of favouritism.
At the state office INEC, both the commissioner and the public relations officer were said to have gone out for supervision.

