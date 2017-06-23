Group Hails Jaja’s Confirmation As The Tide Editor …Felicitates With GM

A Non – Government Organization (NGO) in Rivers State, the Opobo/Nkoro Media Forum (ONMF), has appreciated the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications Dr Austin Tam-George for the confirmation of Mr. Donald Mike-Jaja as Editor of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide Group of Newspapers.

The ONMF made the commendation last weekend at Opobo Town, in a statement signed by the President, Secretary and Public Relations Officer, Senibo Bethel W. Sam Toby; Messrs. John Paul and Maxwell Iworima respectively.

The group said the appointment was well deserved, noting that Mr Mike Jaja is a well trained and experienced professional who had also worked through the ranks to attain his present position.

The ONMF noted that the new Editor was well known as a sports journalist who as Sports Editor thrilled his readers with his column, ‘Score Board’ and fed readers with reports of national and international sports, including the World Cup tournaments.

The group in the statement said that ONMF was confident that in his new position, Mr Mike Jaja would improve the quality of The Tide Newspaper.

It commended the synergy between the new General Manager of the Corporation, Mr Vincent Ake and the Editor which, it said, culminated in the confirmation of Mr Mike Jaja.

The group called on the State Government to support the two top managers of the RSNC to succeed by ensuring proper funding of the corporation.

It, however, called on the Editor to continue to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in him by the RSNC General Manager, the Information Commissioner and the Government.