Executive Order: NAMA Charges Airspace Managers On Compliance

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), has charged Airspace managers across Nigerian airports, to ensure strict and unhindered compliance to the implementation of the recently-issued Federal Government Executive Orders.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, gave the charge while speaking at a meeting with airspace managers in Lagos, recently.

“We must individually and collectively, in our operational and administrative procedures, resolve to make the executive orders successful.

“This is because it gives us the opportunity to correct our shortcomings, perfect the system and also set the template about what excellent service delivery should be.

“As my representatives on the field, airspace managers must ensure that staff under their different jurisdictions are conversant with the spirit and letters of the executive orders, to ensure seamless implementation nationwide.”

He expressed optimism that acceleration of approvals and permit processes, as contained in the executive orders, would significantly increase revenue, attract investment and boost economic activities in the country.

The NAMA boss, however, warned that there would be no room for wilful or deliberate negligence of established procedures, as defaulters must be ready to face appropriate sanctions.

Akinkuotu expressed gratitude to them for their collective effort at ensuring safety of air travel within their various domains.

He called for synergy of operations among departments in the agency and even agencies within the sector.

“It is only when there is unity of purpose, teamwork, harmony and cooperation at all levels that the agency can realise its cardinal vision,’’ Akinkuotu said.

He charged them to ensure that navigational aids in their different areas of supervision were serviceable at all times.

Akinkuotu disclosed that NAMA was working assiduously to replace old navigational aids with modern ones, in some strategic areas across the country.

On the huge debt owed the agency by some state aerodromes, he urged the airport managers to engage more with officials of the debtor states on modalities of payment.

Akinkuotu urged the airport managers to explore other ways of generating non-aeronautical revenue.

According to The Tide source, Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, had, on May 18, signed three far-reaching executive orders, expected to ease business, fast-track budget submission and promote made in Nigeria products.