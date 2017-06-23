Emeh Reassures APC Defectors Of Fairness

Decampeees to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State have been assured of adequate accommodation and equal treatment in the administration of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

A former chief of staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, gave the assurance when he received the All Progressives Congress (APC) New Generation group from Emohua Local Government Area, who paid him a visit in Port Harcourt, to declare their membership of the PDP.

Emeh described Wike as a kind-hearted leader with elastic capacity to accommodate all persons, irrespective of when they joined the party.

The seasoned politician and Chartered Accountant, who has served the state in various capacities, including commissioner for transport during Dr. Peter Odili’s administration, told the defectors that the key to success and reward in the Wike administration was hard work, urging them to work assiduously to ensure its continued success in providing the much-needed social and physical infrastructure for Rivers people.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Miss Assurance Olomi, had said they were initially working with Chief Andrew Uchendu but discovered that there was no hope for them in the APC, hence their resolve to decamp to the PDP in order to support the visionary administration of Governor Wike.

In a related development, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, has described the purported defection of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and “any other person for that matter” as a matter that should not bother anybody.

Explaining that success in the game of politics was dependent on what you bring to the table, the Abuja-based attorney linked Wike’s acceptance in the state to his giant strides in infrastructural development, insisting that it will take a life time for any other politician to emerge as alterative to the incumbent.

“We have passed the era of rhetoric and ethnocentricity. In fact, Governor Wike has changed the tone of politics in Rivers State, from the concept of primordial consideration to voting anybody into office.

“Rivers people should not lose sleep as the governor has combed all the crannies of the state, and has attracted to himself all the relevant politicians needed for any political activity in the state, even though he has still kept the door open for new entrants”, he declared.

Victor Tew