Egi Clan Donates Land For Proposed nscdc College

Egi clan has donated a piece of land to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for the proposed building of Counter Terrorism and Forensic College in Rivers State, according to His Royal Majesty, King, Prof. Anele Uzondu Nwokoma, the Eze Egi (Eze-Ogba Ukwu III).

Prof. Nwokoma disclosed this in his palace at Erema in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government area when the State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Mohammed Haruna paid him a courtesy visit.

In an address presented to the Commandant and read by the Palace Public Relations Officer, Dr Ifeanyi Obulor, the Egi Monarch, said the land was provided as “our people’s contribution towards providing scientific solution to lingering security challenges across the country”.

“Egi is strategically placed with good inter linked road networks, steady potable water and electricity supply to host the project”.

Giving the brief history of the clan, Eze Egi said, it hosts French oil giant, Total, which produces more than 25 percent of oil and gas that is the main stay of the country’s economy,

“Apart from oil and gas, our clan which has 17 communities also has rich cultural background. We are farmers as well as fishermen bounded by two great rivers of Orashi and Sombreiro”.

He thanked the command for choosing Egi land, saying, every thing possible would be done to assist in making the project a reality.

Also Speaking, the President-General of Egi apex socio-cultural oranisation, the Egi People’s Assembly (EPA), Apostle Magnus Elemele, pledged its readiness to support the immediate take-off of the project.

Apostle Elemele who was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Elder Goodluck Ogubio, said the oranisation was fascinated to have the project in their land, because it is going to address some security challenges in the area by providing jobs for some youths.

“We are grateful to Eze- Egi for giving this project his royal support, hence we have no alternative than to do same, pleading your office will facilitate its take-off without further delay”

Responding, the Commandant, Mr Haruna expressed appreciation for the reception he got from Eze Egi and his people, saying he also commended the cordial witness among the people.