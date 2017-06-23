The long awaited tour for Davido’s hit track, 30 billion has been announced. The singer made the announcement via social media recently. 30 billion has been a hit from the first day it hit the streets.
He also hinted that a new track featuring Young Thug and Rae Sremmurd will be dropping soon.
Davido Announces 30 Billion World Tour
