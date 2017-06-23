Cultism, Major Cause Of Crimes – Police

The Police in Enugu State last Sunday identified cultism as the leading cause of crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, and kidnapping.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Enugu Command, Ebere Amaraizu, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Enugu.

Amaraizu, a Suprintendent, said the command had launched a statewide campaign against cultism and other vices.

He said the campaign would be taken to all schools, colleges, communities and parks, among others.

“Cultism is a big bag containing many other crimes such as murder, rape, kidnapping and armed robbery, among others,’’ he said.

According to him, cultism is a time bomb and a destroyer of youths and their ambitions.

The spokesman, therefore, advised young people to be law-abiding and to contribute their quota to nation-building.

“This cankerworm called cultism seems to have been embraced by not only students, but traders, bus riders, butchers and other artisans as well young people in these fields.

“Today, people both young and old need to know who their real friends are and what they do in order not to break the law.’’