Cleric Admonishes Christians On Eternity

Christians have been reminded that eternal life is the crown and the ultimate goals for all believers in Christ to pursue.

The Presiding Elder of Faith Tabernacle Congregation, Pastor Marshall Wellington Bara stated this in his address at the Board of Elders meeting of the church held at the National Headquarters in Aba, Abia State last Wednesday.

Pastor Bara said, “there is no retirement in the Christian race so long as we have breath and intellects at work,” adding that all should run the race with diligence and precision to win the prize.

Taking the text from the book of 1st Corinthian, chapter 9 verse 24-27, titled “I therefore so run”, the man of God opined that the aim of all Christians should be to run the race for eternal life.

He admonished both Pastors and Christians aspiring to be admitted into God’s Kingdom to avoid sin at all cost as it is the hindrance to the spiritual race to eternal life, pointing out that many great people have been abandoned in the race because of sin.

The cleric regretted “it is a pity that many have been swept away and others are being swept away due to carelessness, deceitfulness, lust for the flesh and pride”, he said, stressing “we must be careful lest we gradually slide into sin”.

“All Christian teachings and beliefs must be tested by apostolic truth to ensure they conform with the mind of Jesus Christ and the will of God”.

Pastor Bara, therefore, warned that the race is a life-long-test of faith which requires to exert with all strength, obedience, patience, concentration and strive for the goal which is eternal life.

Meanwhile, the international presiding elder, Pastor Kenneth Yeager in his address said the topic was apt and enjoined all to fight the good fight of faith as it is the step of taking hold of eternal life.

Pastor Yeager stressed the need for all to aim at winning the race in order not to be a drop out in Christendom.

Collins Barasimeye