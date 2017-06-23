Aviation Group Hails Executive Order On Airports

The Aviation Round Table (ART) has commended the Federal Government for its recent Executive Order on Ease of Doing Business as it affects airports across the country.

The ART in a statement signed by its President, Mr Gbenga Olowo, in Lagos, called for full compliance with the order by the various agencies at the airport.

Olowo said: “The ART unequivocally commends the presidency for the recently issued executive order designed to facilitate the ease of doing business in the Aviation sector of the economy.

“In furtherance of this unique presidential initiative, our body also appreciate the dismantling of the “dash table “at our international airports which has improved passenger facilitation. ”

He, however, noted that there were still some issues that needed to be addressed by the operators and various agencies to ensure its smooth implementation.

According to him, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and trade unions should desist from barricading Check- in- Counters of airlines in order to collect outstanding payments.

Olowo advised the agencies to develop efficient and effective ways of collecting dues, rates and remittances from operators in the industry rather than strong arm tactics.

He said that such tactics could lead to break down of law and order in the airport environment.

Olowo also called for the overhaul of the internal communication system among all agencies involved in the management of the air navigational services.

The ART president said it should be replaced with modern technology driven with accurate and effective communication system, to promote aviation safety.

“The communication gap often exhibited between airline operators and Air Traffic Controllers has variously resulted in instances of air and ground returns, abortion and cancelation of flights.

“It has also led to attendant jeopardy to flight safety and financial losses to airline operators who are the raison d’etre,” Olowo added.

He said the ART would continue to support all measures by government and its agencies geared toward promoting flight safety, revival of the Nigerian economy and the ease of doing business.