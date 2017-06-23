At Last, Normalcy In ONELGA!

In a society where mediocrity is the order of the day and sycophancy and cronyism have been elevated to an art form or a political culture; where lackluster and absolutely pitiable performance in public office is, ironically, thunderously applauded, it is like a breath of fresh air in a smoke-filled room to see someone perform creditably. It is equally refreshing to see such performance being publicly acknowledged, appreciated and encouraged by all and sundry, especially by authority figures.

Against vociferous protestations from family and friends, I travelled to Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, ONELGA, last weekend, to attend to very urgent and important family matter that unavoidably required my presence. To my great surprise, I saw people from all walks of life going about their business in Omoku.

I had escaped a three-shot attack with AK47 assault rifle at about 11.45am on Sunday, August 3, 2016 at Ogbidi. That traumatic incident became my baptism of fire in the inglorious episode of social insecurity and volatility that turned ONELGA into a killing field by operators of what I call abduction economy. The episode has left every family and community in ONELGA in a state of despondency, as many lives have been lost, properties worth millions of Naira destroyed and thousands have become internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a society that is not at war.

Against the above backdrop, many well-meaning people stopped going to ONELGA and many business outfits moved out of the area. Members of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme and Law School externs preferred abandoning their programmes and losing one year of their lives to going to ONELGA. Functionaries of various organisations in ONELGA sought transfer or commuted under heavy armed guard. Access Bank, Bank PHB, ECO Bank, FCMB, First Bank and Zenith Bank closed shop; so did the major eateries, business outfits and most shops.

As entrepreneurs relocated to other cities, the hospitality industry collapsed, turning Omoku and most communities in ONELGA into ghost towns. These reflected negatively on the local economy and the erstwhile boisterous Omoku market went into virtual comatose.

So, seeing an indication of the return of normalcy as I did last weekend was and still is a highly welcome development for me, and I believe it is the same for every well-meaning person, especially those from, or who do business in, ONELGA and who have felt pain over the senseless state of fratricide in the otherwise peaceful community of jolly people.

I shall, therefore, eternally remain grateful to God and appreciate whosoever played a role, however infinitesimal, in the process that fructified the state of normalcy I observed.

It is in view of this that I thank Governor Nyesom Wike for publicly and heartily acknowledging the good works of Barr. Olisa Osi, Chairman of ONELGA Caretaker Committee and his team and for extending their tenure to enable them firm up the security situation in the area.

The positive and enduring message this extension has sent is that, it pays to perform creditably in whatever role and responsibility one is given. The vibration of this action will resonate widely and enduringly and reflect positively on the persons of Barr. Osi and members of his committee.

For Governor Wike, this speaks volubly of his capacity to perform the fundamental function of leadership, which is appointing the right persons in positions of authority.

In view of the above, it is my fervent prayer that God who created and prodigiously endowed ONELGA with abundant human and material resources should guide and guard the caretaker committee in this onerous function of sustaining peace in ONELGA.

The Almighty should also touch the hearts and heads of the youth who have, rather unfortunately, been led astray so that they turn a new leaf and embrace peace and progress. And finally, God should bless and keep Governor Wike as he committedly pilots the affairs of the State to the glory of God.

Osai is of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt

Email: jasonosai1@yahoo.com.

Jason Osai