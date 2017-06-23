‘Andonis ‘Il Vote Wike For Second Term’

The immediate past caretaker chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Hon. Allen Jonah Abbi, has said that the people of Andoni would vote massively for Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, if he decides to run for a second term in office.

Hon. Abbi, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said that Governor Wike has fulfilled his promises to the people.

He listed the areas in which the people have benefited to include the reconstruction of the Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Unity road, the reclassification of the Andoni chieftaincy stools as well as the on-going renovation of the Ngo General Hospital.

Abbi said that the people of Andoni will reciprocate the gesture by returning the Governor for a second term in office.

He also commended Wike for the improved security in Andoni, stressing that following the steps taken by the Governor to ensure steady patrol of Andoni water ways by security agencies, cases of sea piracy have been reduced to the barest minimum.

According to him, people now go about their normal duty without fear of attacks, while the council, during his tenure, also improved its relationship with the workers.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward I Ngo, Mr. Egele Joel, has commended members of the party in the ward for participating effectively in the on-going voters registration exercise.

Joel, who spoke in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt attributed the situation to the sensitization programme embarked upon by the ward.