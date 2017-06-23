‘Andonis ‘Il Vote Wike For Second Term’

The immediate past caretaker  chairman of Andoni  Local Government Area, Hon. Allen Jonah  Abbi, has said that the people of Andoni would vote massively for Governor Ezenwo  Nyesom  Wike, if  he decides to run for a second  term  in office.
Hon. Abbi,  who said this  in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said that Governor Wike has fulfilled his promises  to the people.
He listed the areas in which  the people  have benefited to include  the reconstruction of the Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Unity road,  the reclassification of the Andoni chieftaincy   stools  as well as the on-going  renovation of the Ngo  General Hospital.
Abbi said that the people of Andoni  will reciprocate  the gesture  by returning  the Governor  for a second term in office.
He also commended Wike for the improved  security in Andoni,  stressing that  following  the steps taken by the Governor  to ensure steady  patrol of Andoni water ways by security  agencies,  cases of sea piracy have been reduced  to the barest minimum.
According to him, people now  go about their normal  duty  without fear of  attacks, while the council,  during his tenure,  also improved its relationship  with the workers.
Meanwhile,  the chairman  of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward I Ngo, Mr. Egele Joel, has commended members of the party in the ward for  participating effectively in the  on-going voters registration exercise.
Joel, who spoke in a telephone interview  with The  Tide in Port Harcourt attributed the situation to the sensitization  programme embarked upon  by the  ward.

