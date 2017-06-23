$.5m Scam: Court Remands American

An Ikeja High Court, yesterday, remanded an American citizen, Marco Ramirez, at Kirikiri Maximum Prison for allegedly defrauding three Nigerians in a $565,000 green card and investment scam.

Ramirez was remanded following his not guilty plea to a 16-count charge of obtaining money under false presences.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC prosecutor, Mrs V. O. Aigboje, alleged that the accused, managing director of three companies – USA Now Plc., Eagleford Instalodge Group and USA Now Capital Group – committed the offences between February, 2013 and August, 2013.

Aigboje said Ramirez fraudulently received $545,000 from Amb. Godson Echejue to invest in his company, Eagleford Instalodge Group, in order to procure an American green card (residence permit) for him (Echejue).

However, the presiding judge, Justice Josephine Oyefeso, rejected Maduka’s request, and ordered that Ramirez be remanded in prison.

“The proper place for remand is prison custody and I so order.