THE STATES

FCT

Rev. Istifanus Koce of ECWA Goodnews Church, Kuje, has called on Nigerians to enthrone God in their marriages and families for peaceful co-existence in the interest of national unity.

Koce gave the charge during marriage and family week at a and Sunday service in Kuje, as part of the Fathers Day celebration.

He enjoined all Nigerians to show love and tolerance to one another in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Jigawa

The Jigawa State Government has directed the state’s Ministry of Agriculture to deploy 630 youths trained on pest control to all the local government areas affected by army worm invasion.

The state Acting Governor, Ibrahim Hassan, gave the directives last Saturday, during an assessment tour of affected farmlands.

Hassan, in a statement by his Director, Press, Alhaji Ahmad Haruna, noted that the menace is threatening to wipe out early planted rice, sorghum, guinea corn and maize across the state.

Hassan also ordered the state’s Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO) to release all the needed chemicals and pesticides without further delay to tackle the menace.

Kano

The Federal Government is to deploy more personnel, border patrol vehicles and technological gadgets to boost security at the nation’s porous borders in line with international best practices.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, disclosed this last Saturday at the combined passing out Parade of 456 border patrol corps at the Immigration Training School, Kano.

He said that the newly graduated border patrol corps, officers and drivers from the training school would be immediately deplored to strategic border posts to beef up security in the country.

“ What we are doing now is to resuscitate the border patrol, this informed this training that they have just completed.

Katsina

Over one million primary school pupils in Katsina State would benefit from the Federal Government’s Schools’ Feeding programme, an official has said.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Girl-child Education and Child Development, Hajiya Binta Abba, disclosed this last Sunday in Katsina State, at the opening ceremony of a one-day workshop on the feeding programme.

She said that the training was organised for local governments unit heads of nutrition, environmental sanitation, health educators, and education secretaries of the 34 local education authorities in the state.

The governor’s aide explained that the programme was designed to provide free meals for pupils of public schools from Class One to Class Three in the state.

Kogi

The Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya, has appealed to the residents of the state to volunteer for community service in sanitation and waste management efforts.

She made the appeal when the representatives of Zariagi Youth Community Forum (ZYCF), Kabba Junction, visited her in Lokoja.

Osikoya said that the government wanted volunteers from communities, groups, organisations and religious bodies that would partner with it in waste management activities from waste generation to recycling stages.

“We are encouraging every community, individual, organisation and household to take responsibility for the management of their waste so as to ensure that our environment is safer for all to live.

Kwara

Hundreds of motorists heading towards Abuja and other parts of the North were last Sunday stranded at the Osi-Eruku axis of the Ilorin-Omu-Aran-Kabba federal road due to a gridlock.

A correspondent who monitored the situation reported that the traffic jam, which started as early as 8 a.m., saw many of the motorists sitting inside their vehicles for hours.

The gridlock was attributed to the recent increase in the volume of traffic, especially heavy duty trucks on the road, many of which had already broken down.

It will be recalled that the bridge that collapsed at Tatabu village in Niger last Monday, had forced diversion on the road for travellers going to the northern parts of the country.

Lagos

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has appointed Princess Ronke Ademiluyi as the Heritage Ambassador for Queen Moremi Legacy as part of his efforts to add value to the Yoruba culture .

Oba Ogunwusi in a copy of the letter made available to newsmen in Lagos State, said that Ademiluyi was appointed the official representative of Moremi, the African Heroine, having been at the forefront of promoting the African culture for years.

“Ademiluyi, founder of Africa Fashion Week, London and Nigeria, you are appointed in recognition of your efforts in promoting the largest international gathering that celebrated African fashion,” he said.

The traditional ruler said that by the appointment, Ademiluyi was expected to develop sustainable avenues that would boost the legacies of Queen Moremi.

Niger

A lecturer at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Dr Salomi Mathew, said that the in-take of energy drinks is detrimental to one’s well-being.

Mathew of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Lapai, Niger State, last Saturday. He cautioned youths against indulging in the act.

According to him, it is natural to feel fatigue after a tedious job or exercise, and thereafter, the individual should take a rest. “When that happens, one should obey the call of nature and rest or sleep. By so doing, vitality is restored.

Oyo

An octogenarian and a community leader, Pa Omoniyi Adigun, has urged traditional rulers in the country to promote unity and intervene to address any form of agitations in their domains.

Adigun, the community leader of Ayegu in Egbeda local government area of Oyo State, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan, last Sunday.

Adigun, who was reacting to the quit notice issued recently by the northern youths to the Igbos to leave the North, said that traditional rulers should rise up and intervene to shelve such agitations.

Plateau

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Plateau State Command, last Saturday, handed over 5580 kg of expired drugs to NAFDAC.

The drugs were seized from a warehouse belonging to one Jude Okoye, in Jos.

Also found in the warehouse were medical devices and 2652 kg of psychotropic substances.

NDLEA Commander, while handing over the substances to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr Ibrahim Braji, described Okoye as “a notorious psychotropic drug dealer”.

Braji also said that the agency also seized syringes, intravenous injection liquids and newly printed labels with new dates of production and expiration.

Yobe

The Yobe State Government last Saturday commenced the distribution of livestock food supplements worth N49 million to livestock farmers in 17 local government areas of the state.

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, who launched the distribution in Babbangida, Tarmuwa local government area, said it was to augment shortage of animal feeds normally experienced at this period of the year.

“The lofty idea was conceived because at this period of the year, livestock are faced with inadequacy of feed supplements.

“When they are available, they are purchased at expensive rates.

“Unavailability of feeds to maintain the animals result in weight loss, unprofitable venture, and decreased production,” Gaidam said.

Zamfara

The Children’s Parliament in Zamfara State has called on the state government to domesticate the Child Rights Act in order to address the issues of poverty, malnutrition, illiteracy and abuse of children.

The call was made by the Clerk of the parliament, Nana Tsafe on Saturday in Gusau, at a joint news conference held by the parliament and the state’s School Children Advocacy Club.

The news conference was part of activities to mark this year’s Day of the African Child.

This year’s theme is: “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for Children in Africa’’.

They recalled that the tri-annual 2014 SMART Survey had indicated that 50.1 per cent of children in the state were stunted, while 31.1 per cent suffered underweight.