Police Kill Three Notorious Armed Robbers In Choba

The Rivers State Police Command says it has killed three notorious armed robbers who have been terrrorising inhabitants of Choba and Aluu communities in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni stated this while briefing newsmen at the office of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Monitoring Unit in Aluu near University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

DSP Omoni disclosed that the armed robbers were killed during a gun battle between them and the officials of IGP Monitoring Unit during an operation in Choba.

According to him, officers of the IGP Monitoring Unit received a distress call from members of the public that some criminals were operating in the area and added that the bandits opened fire on police officials upon sighting them at the scene.

He stated that the police officials, however, over-powered the criminals during the gun duel and added that three out of the gang members were shot dead, while others fled with bullet wounds.

DSP Omoni further disclosed that the gang was responsible for criminal activities in Aluu and Choba communities especially within the University of Port Harcourt axis and added that one short range gun, two double barrel pistols and two empty shelves were recovered from the dead robbers.