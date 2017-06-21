NSE All-Share Index Crosses 34,000 Mark

The All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday crossed 34,000 mark due to gain posted by Dangote Cement.

The Tide reports that the index rose by 324.54 points or 0.96 per cent to close at 34,135.10 against 33,810.56 achieved on Friday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation appreciated by N112 billion or 0.96 per cent to close at N11.803 trillion against N11.691 trillion recorded on Friday.

An analysis of the price movement table showed that Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table for the day with N5 to close at N210 per share.

Presco came second with a gain of N3.61 to close at N75.94 and International Breweries appreciated by N2.30 to close at N28.38 per share.

Stanbic IBTC increased by N1.45 to close at N32.45, while Ecobank Transnational grew by N1.02 to close at N15.35 per share.

Conversely, Mobil Oil recorded the highest price loss for the day, dropping by N13.20 to close at N250.90 per share.

CAP trailed with a loss of N3.60 to close at N34.20 and Forte Oil declined by N2.77 to close at N52.81 per share.

Zenith International Bank declined by 39k to close at N22.50, while Oando shed 34k to close at N8.02 per share.

Our source reports that Wema Bank emerged the most active in volume terms accounting for 62.90 million shares valued at N36.16 million.

GT Bank followed with an exchange of 50.45 million shares worth N1.81 billion, while Access Bank sold 34.49 million shares valued at N344.88 million.

In all, investors staked N5.68 billion on 482.52 million shares transacted in 5,771 deals in contrast with a turnover of 493.27 million shares worth N6.24 billion exchanged in 5,474 deals on Friday.