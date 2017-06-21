NCC To License Five Infrastructure Firms, July

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said that it would license the remaining five Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) awaiting permit by July.

Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta made this known to newsmen at the Tell Communications Ltd. Awards, 2016, held in Lagos.

The Tide reports that, the permit allows for the deployment of metropolitan fibre-optic infrastructure and associated transmission equipment on an open access, non-discriminatory and price-regulated basis.

As outlined by the regulator’s ‘Open Access Next Generation Fibre Optics Broadband Network’ paper, which was published late last year, the InfraCos will be responsible for providing a national broadband network to service providers.

Danbatta said about 60 companies had applied for the licensing of the remaining zones for InfraCos licenses.

“This is a massive number and we are about to complete the processes of the licensing of the remaining five InfraCos very soon.

“And I am talking about July. We will come out with the information about the successful bidders.

“And those who are successful will be offered the licenses in consistence with the conditions of the regulatory framework of the open-access model that is driving the deployment of broadband infrastructure in the country.’’

He said InfraCo licenses had been offered to two legal entities: MainOne for Lagos zone and IConnect, a subsidiary of IHS, for the North-Central zone.

According to him, the regulatory body had been monitoring the progress made so far by the licensed two InfraCos.