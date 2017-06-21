Monarch Appeals For Road Rehabilitation

The Paramount Ruler of Okoboh Community, Emughan in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Edwin Ikata, has called on the Rivers State Government to rehabilitate the Okana-Okohoh-Emesu, Aminigboko and Owerewere link road.

Ikata, who made the appeal recently in his palace while speaking to The Tide, however, urged the State Roads Maintenance Agency (RMA), to extend its operations to the road due to its present deplorable and bad state.

He stressed that the potholes on the road have overtime hindered free flow of traffic and the evacuation of farm produce by farmers to other parts of the LGA.

He commended the agency for the upgrading of the Ahoada-Abua-Ogonokom Waterside highway and further urged them to extend such developments to internal roads in the LGA.

The Okoboh monarch, added that with the rapid development of infrastructure in the state, all localities were sure to have motorable roads network in the near future.

It could be recalled that the road was rehabilitated in 2009 by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

It is generally believed that the rehabilitation of the road then was facilitated by the member representing Ahoada/Abua/Odual LGAs at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Betty Okagua-Apiafi.