Ikpeazu Dissolves Cabinet, Retains COS, Two Others

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has dissolved the state executive council.

The dissolution was contained in a statement signed and posted on the state government’s official website by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Onyii Wamah last Friday night.

According to the permanent secretary, the governor retained his Chief of Staff, Mr Sunny Nwakodo and the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Obinna Oriaku.

Also retained is the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Chief Umeh Kalu (SAN).

No reason was given for the sack of the commissioners, special advisers as well as senior special assistants and the SSG.

The dissolution was coming after the commissioners took turns to present their score cards at a forum attended by the governor between May 28 and May 29.

The statement also announced the appointment of three special advisers to the governor, including the former Commissioner for Works, Mr Eziuche Ubani, who was appointed as the

Special Adviser on Works and Project Monitoring.

Others were Mr Emma Nwabuko and Mr Solomon Ogunji, who were appointed as Special Advicer/Personal Secretary to the Governor and Special Adviser on Urban Renewal, respectively.