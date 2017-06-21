HIV/AIDS: Stakeholders Want FG To Invest In FBOs

Stakeholders from religious organisations have called on the Federal Government to invest in Faith Based Organisations (FBOs), in addressing early diagnosis and treatment for HIV/AIDs positive children in the country.

The National Director, Caritas Nigeria, Mr Evaristus Bassey, made the call at the Regional Consultation on Paediatric care on HIV/AIDS Conference in Abuja, last Friday.

Bassey said almost every Nigerian resident was a member of a church or mosque community and access of these institutions penetrate to most remote communities where there are no health care facilities.

He said the influence of these faith institutions on the health related decisions and behaviour of their members have proven to be significant, and stressed the need for governments’ support in funding FBOs.

The director noted that there are challenges in accessing treatment at rural communities even when the drugs are available, noting that, some people are economically deprived and cannot go to the nearest health facility.

“People need to be aware that children are supposed to be tested after they are born and pregnant women need to go for antenatal care to be tested.

“Some women do not deliver with skilled birth attendants rather they go to traditional birth attendants where they are exposed to various risk with no access to testing.

“And because of the limited fund confronted by most faith organisations, there are a lot of communities we cannot reach.

“If health therefore is a right, then let every Nigerian have access to health care because the resources belong to the people and not just limited to government institution,’’ Bassey said.