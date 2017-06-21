Hausa Traders, Taskforce’s Clash Claims Two In Rivers …Church, Mosque Torched

At least, two persons were said to have lost their lives during a clash, last Monday, between Hausa traders and a group of Onne youth in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The youth, who claimed to be members of the local government task force had gone to Opaku Park in Onne known to be a Hausa community, and asked the traders to pay their daily levies.

It was learnt that trouble started when one of the Hausa traders allegedly opted not to pay the daily levy, a development that angered the task force members.

The disagreement immediately degenerated into a serious clash between the two parties, leading to the death of one of the task force members.

A community source, who identified himself as Franklin, said some community members later joined the fray and set a mosque ablaze.

Franklin added that an Hausa trader was later found dead at the end of the clash between the task force members and the traders.

A church was also said to have been razed during the free-for-all that affected the hitherto peaceful community.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, told newsmen that it was a clash between Hausa traders and some members of a task force in Onne.

Omoni, who stated that a mosque and church were torched during the clash, explained that the area was currently peaceful following the intervention of security operatives.

According to him, “We are aware of the development, though I am yet to get full details. We have swung into action, and our men have been deployed in the area to maintain calm.”