Firm Tasks Youths On Integrity

Nigerian youths have been challenged to maintain and defend their integrity in all their dealings so as to be counted as responsible adults in the future.

The Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Port Harcourt District of the French oil multinational, Total E&P Nigeria (TEPNG), Mr. Francois Le-Cocq, gave the charge last Saturday at the 2017 Open Day Forum organised by the firm for secondary schools in Rivers State.

The Tide reports that the Open Day Forum is an annual event organised by the company as part of its youth development programmes for students in secondary schools, aimed at making them responsible and successful persons in the society.

The DMD said, “the aim is to inculcate good qualities and values in them at this early age to enable them grow up as good citizens of the country”.

Le-Cocq, who was represented by the Executive General Manager, Port Harcourt Administration of the company, Joseph Ajilore, decried the increasing level of dishonesty and lack of transparency among the youths.

He stressed that the on-going global campaign to entrench integrity and transparency in all aspects of life was of interest to all nations, states, corporate organisations, schools and families, adding that it is best to have integrity as a person because it determines the individual’s integrity and that of his or her country.

Speaking as Guest Lecturer, Justice Grace T. Irikefe of the Customary Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt, said integrity was the ability of being honest and having strong moral principles and moral uprightness.

She advised the students to avoid short-cuts and work hard in their studies, as well as show respect to teachers and remain focused and responsible as agents of positive change and future leaders.

On his part, the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku commended the company for programme, stressing that the theme of the event, ‘My Integrity Is My Dignity’ was apt as integrity remains a big issue in the present society, especially amongst youths.

Chris Oluoh