Don’t Display Wares On Roads,FRSC Tells Traders

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Anambra State Command, has cautioned traders not to display their wares along major streets and roads to prevent road mishap.

The State Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Ajayi, gave the warning yesterday in Onitsha in an interview with newsmen.

He expressed concern over the increasing number of casualties recorded from crashes that involved roadside traders.

He added that such crashes could be avoided if the traders thread on the path of caution.

“Trading along the road is not permitted by law; we have talked and met stakeholders to discourage their members from doing this.

“Those, who continue trading along the road are creating serious security risk to themselves.

“If they must trade, they should stay off the road behind the drainage system to create freeway and movement, and to enhance their safety when a vehicle fails break.

“The whole essence of trading is to earn a living but if in the process we put ourselves under security risk, what then is the benefit? he asked.

Ajayi said his command had commenced advocacy visit to the chairmen of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state to assist the organisation evict traders and remove abandoned vehicles from the road.

“The people always believe that government or law enforcement agencies will do everything, but they fail to understand that we lack the capacity to monitor every street,” Ajayi said.

The sector commander also warned drivers, who drive on one way to desist from such act.

He said that any driver arrested for the offence would be subjected to psychiatric test.