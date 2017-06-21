Cycling Boss Sues For Support

Newly elected president of Nigeria Cycling Federation (NCF), Engr Giandvmenica Massari has sued for maximum cooperation and support in efforts to not only develop cycling but also make it one of the most popular sports in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt shortly after his arrival from Abuja where he secured victory in the federation election as Cycling President, Massari noted that his victory at the poll was a further call to serve and not to enrich himself. He prayed that Nigerians alongside board members would join hands to take cycling to greater heights—in the country and beyond.

He noted that it was not in doubt that many young cycling talents abounded in Nigeria but lack of sponsorship had been the greatest challenge towards making progress.

He however, stated his determination, with the support of the board, to go on sponsorship drive which will help the federation to acquire standard bicycles that could be effectively used to win laurels for the country.

“Besides, I’m also looking forward to taking cycling which could be seen as one of the recreational sporting activities to the grassroots level to be used as an exercise to keep the body healthy at all times.

Massari, who was the immediate past vice president of NCF further intimated that he would try as much as, he could to reach out to the union Cyclists International (UCI) so that they will send some of their instructors for the training and retraining of Nigerian coaches on the modern techniques of the sport.

He also assured of the readiness of the federation to re-introduce the yearly national cycling championship in line with the CAC/UCI calendar which would enable Nigerian cyclists not only to qualify at any given championship but perform well at major international competitions.

The erudite sports administrator who is still the 1st vice chairman of Rivers State Cycling Association also maintained that he would continue in his effort to see that Nigeria secure the hosting right for the 2018 and 2019 West Africa and African Track Cycling Championships

The British-born Nigeria nevertheless assured that he would continue the negotiations with Coloago and Bianchi manufacturing companies for the production of branded racing cycles to be supplied to the federation at a subsidised roles which could be given to the cycling association in all the states of Nigeria.