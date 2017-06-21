Court Dissolves Marriage Over Wife’s Stealing Habit

An Ibadan Customary Court last Thursday, dissolved the 26- year-old marriage between Wasiu Adebisi and Idowu Adebisi, based on the husband’s complaint that he could no longer cope with his wife’s stealing habit.

The couple has four children.

The President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, granted Adebisi’s prayer considering that Idowu had failed to honour series of summonses to defend herself.

Balogun ordered that the two older children be in the custody of the plaintiff, while the younger children remain with the defendant.

He also ordered the plaintiff to pay N6,000 monthly allowance for the maintenance of the two children in the care of the defendant.

Adebisi, a transporter, had told the court that he could no longer continue with the marriage because of the embarrassment his wife’s shameful act had caused him.

“”She is in the habit of stealing my money but has extended the stealing to the neighborhood and is causing embarrassment for me.

“”Though I reported to her parents who tried all possible means to curb the shameful act but my wife refused to turn a new leaf and has rendered me broke.

“I dare not keep money or other valuable items in the house because she would locate wherever I kept it and steal it.

“Therefore, I want this court to end the marriage so that I will be able to have savings and recover from this poor living standard,” Adebisi pleaded.

However, Idowu was not in court.