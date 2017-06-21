Buhari ‘ll Lose 2019 Polls, Group Predicts

President Muhammadu buhari has been cautioned not to bow to pressure being mounted on him by some disgruntled and faceless organizations and other individuals to re-contest the 2019 presidential elections.

Handing down the warning in Port Harcourt, a non-government organization in the state (NGO), the Niger Delta Good Governance Network (NDELGON), by its National Coordinator, Dr. Precious Halliday, Secretary-General, Dr. Ephraim Amachree, and Publicity Secretary, Barrister Eucharia Amadigwe, respectively predicted that Buhari will lose if he allows himself to be fooled into seeking re-election in 2019.

“The handwriting is out-rightly on the wall for President Buhari sequel to the calibre of leaders and unprecedented masses that had scored his current leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) low due to what they described as incompetence and high-handedness. It is therefore imperative for President Buhari to start preparing his handover notes.

The group maintained that, “… it is now very clear why President Buhari is confused and troubled in accepting the clarion call to contest the 2019 general elections as evidence in his recent statement: ‘In deciding on an adequate and most appropriate response to such calls, I will place my interest of national harmony, unity and political stability above any ambition or sectional agenda’.

The body, therefore, advised Rivers APC and its failed leader, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to shun the clamour for Buhari to re-contest the 2019 presidential polls in the country.

The group noted that apart from the imminent failure awaiting him and his APC at the polls, President Buhari knows very well that his participation in the 2019 elections would be totally immoral.

The body accused APC and President Buhari of having no tangible agenda for the accelerated development of the country and its populace since assumption of office two years ago.

Bethel Toby