Association Seeks Stringent Laws Against Terrorism, Cyber Crime

The Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT) has called for more stringent legislation to enforce terrorism and cyber crime laws in the country.

The association made the call in a communique issued last Saturday after the 50th Annual Conference of NALT held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The communique was signed by the President of NALT and its secretary, Prof Godwin Okeke and Dr Ikenga Oraegbunam respectively.

According to the communique the call is necessary following the global upsurge in terrorism and cyber crimes.

It blamed corruption for the inability of the state to effectively protect and give good life through good governance to citizens.

The association said that law teachers had professional responsibility to redefine the philosophy of law and its underpinnings.

It also called on law teachers to fashion out law and institutions that would deliver justice quickly and fairly in line with societal abhorrence of corruption.

According to the law teachers the global upsurge in terrorism and organised crimes requires strict enforcement of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013.

The teachers also sought for policy measures to encourage synergy between Nigeria and other international anti-terrorist organisations in collaborative exchange programmes to prevent crimes.

“Given the changing nature of technology, it is recommended that cyber security law should move along lines dictated by cyber policy formulated by government to cover new areas of threat.

“Therefore, the Cyber Act should be amended to make provision for gap filling through executive or administrative orders as the need arises.

“Nigeria should as a matter of urgent effort towards ensuring energy security, complete the privatization of the gamut of electricity supply by deregulation of generation, transmission and distribution of power.

“Security should be re-conceptualized with the safety and welfare as a core ingredient while still paying due attention to the security of the state.

“The Nigerian government should consider upgrading existing security measures with technology,” the communique stated.

It called for government’s legislation to address security challenges in the context of the wider perspective of threat to include more than security of life and property.

According to the communique, such laws should include social security and a right to development of the person, in particular, to include food security, health and environmental security.

It also urged government to deploy available legal means to combat what NALT termed the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

The communique also wanted government to enhance confidence of the Nigerian people and promote national cohesion and development.

The association said that the state should see insecurity through the lens of human and infrastructure development rather than what it called command-and-control mechanism.

The law teachers recommended that whistle blowing policy should be applied as part of the intelligence measures to mop up light weapons and Improvised Explosive Devices in the country