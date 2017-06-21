‘Amaechi May Find Relevance In Chaotic Situation’

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the Minister of Transportation, and former Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Rotimi Amaechi of using incitements as a strategy to win sympathy from Rivers people.

Chairman of the State PDP, Bro Felix Obuah said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, in reaction to Amaechi’s recent comments on the security situation in the state.

According to the state PDP boss, Amaechi has adopted as a strategy the penchant to cause unnecessary stir whenever there was relative peace and stability in the state aimed at deceiving impressionable minds into seeing him as a redeemer he has never been, and will never be.

But unfortunately for him, Obuah noted, the Rivers people are now wiser and have seen the difference between a stir-crazy politician of Amaechi’s stock and a natural and people-driven leadership of Chief Nyesom Wike whose landmark achievements in only two years in office have dwarfed the entire Amaechi’s eight years in office.

“How can one who claims he has the interest of his people at heart, and plans to direct the political future of the state only find joy in castigating people including his superiors and causing disaffection even among his own party members each time he sneaks into the state.

“Rather than attract development projects or telling the people what programmes he has to move the state forward and empower our numerous young school leavers looking for jobs, Amaechi is only interested in inciting the people and boasting over whom he will endorse for one political office or the other, and those whom he will pull down at all cost in an election two solid years away from now.

“This is the mark of a sadist and it’s high time Amaechi knew that he has lost relevance in this state and should honourably shut up,” Obuah warned.

The state PDP boss, therefore, enjoined Rivers people, and indeed, all residents in the state to remain steadfast in their support for a caring and welfarist administration of Gov Wike and discountenance what he described as babbling utterances of drowning Amaechi.