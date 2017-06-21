$500,000 Bribery Case: Absence Of Prosecution Stalls Lawan’s Arraignment

The absence of the prosecution team yesterday stalled the arraignment of former House of Representatives member, Farouk Lawan, before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Jabi.

When the matter came up, the defendant and his counsel were present in court while the prosecution team was absent.

The judge, therefore, fixed the re-arraignment of Lawan for July 5.

The case being prosecuted by the Attorney- General of the Federation, was first listed in 2013.

Lawan is standing trial for allegedly receiving 500, 000 dollars bribe and was supposed to have been arraigned afresh before Halilu.

The case was transferred from Justice Angela Otaluka of the Lugbe High Court.

The matter was transferred following a petition written by Lawan against the judge.

Our correspondent reports that Lawan is being prosecuted on a three-count charge of allegedly collecting 500, 000 dollars bribe from the Chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, Mr Femi Otedola.

The prosecution also alleged that the 500,000 dollars bribe was part of the three million dollars he allegedly demanded from Otedola.

Lawan was also accused of accepting the alleged bribe for the removal of Otedola’s company’s name from the list of firms indicted by a Lawan -led committee probing the petroleum subsidy scam.