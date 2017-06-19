Wike Shocked Over Mrs Chinwo’s Death

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has expressed shock at the untimely death of Late Mrs Patience Chinwo, who was the wife of Elder Peter Chinwo, a prominent leader of Rumuodara community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Governor Wike last Tuesday, led prominent Rivers political leaders to attend the burial of late Mrs Patience Chinwo at Rumuodara community.

Those who accompanied the governor include: Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, PDP Chieftain, Chief Sergeant Awuse, commissioners and special advisers.

In a condolence letter to Elder Peter Chinwo, the widower of late Mrs Patience Chinwo, Governor Wike said: “your wife was truly your best friend and we hardly can imagine how painful this loss must be for you and your family “

While expressing his condolences and that of the government and people of Rivers State, the governor prayed God to grant Elder Peter Chinwo the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

He said: “As a loving wife, mother and friend, her death has left a vacuum in the lives of all that knew her. However, it is God’s ultimate decision to call her home at this time and we have to accept it as a matter of destiny.

“The most we, your close friends can do is to share in your grief with our heartfelt sympathies and prayers. May God strengthen you all through this period and give you the courage to face the new life without the presence of your loving wife”.

Preaching during a funeral service for Late Mrs Patience Chinwo, Primate General, Bishop Daniel Obiededu said that death is reality that every human being must face. He prayed God to receive the soul of Late Mrs Patience Chinwo.

The burial of Late Mrs Patience Chinwo was witnessed by leaders of Rivers State from the public and private sectors.