Wike Shocked Over Mrs Chinwo’s Death

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (2nd left), with his Deputy, Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo and Chairman, House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on SPDC Relocation, Hon Ibrahim Isiaka, during the visit of the committee members to Government House, Port Harcourt, recently.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom  Wike, has expressed shock  at the untimely  death of Late  Mrs Patience Chinwo, who was the wife of Elder Peter Chinwo, a prominent  leader of Rumuodara community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
Governor Wike last Tuesday,  led prominent Rivers political leaders to attend  the burial of  late Mrs Patience Chinwo at Rumuodara community.
Those  who accompanied the governor  include: Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, PDP Chieftain, Chief Sergeant Awuse, commissioners and special advisers.
In a condolence letter  to Elder Peter Chinwo, the widower of  late Mrs Patience Chinwo, Governor Wike said: “your wife was truly your best friend and we hardly can imagine how painful this loss must be for you and your family “
While expressing his condolences and that of the government and people of Rivers State, the governor prayed God  to grant Elder Peter Chinwo the strength to bear the irreparable loss.
He said: “As a loving wife, mother and friend, her death has left a vacuum in the lives of all that knew her. However, it is God’s ultimate decision to call her home at this time and we have to accept it as a matter of destiny.

“The most we, your close friends can do is to share in your grief with our heartfelt sympathies and prayers. May God strengthen you all through this period and give  you the courage to face the new life without  the presence of your  loving wife”.

Preaching during a funeral service for Late Mrs Patience Chinwo, Primate General, Bishop Daniel Obiededu said that death is reality that every human being must face.  He prayed God to receive the soul of Late Mrs Patience Chinwo.

The burial  of Late Mrs Patience Chinwo was witnessed  by  leaders of Rivers State from the public and private sectors.

