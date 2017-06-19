Wike Clears Air On Paris Club Payment

The hosting of the United States Ambassador in Government House last week dominated activities in the Brick House.

But before the hosting of the US envoy, the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had commenced the week, attending the first session of the 8th Synod and Thanksgiving Service of the Anglican Province of Niger Delta held at St. Stephen, Rumuene.

He used the church service to dismiss claims by the Federal Government that it has given the state the N34 billion as part of the Paris Fund Refund.

The governor challenged the federal government to publish the account where it paid N34 billion in respect of the Paris fund accrued to the state.

Chief Wike accused the Federal Government of deliberately shortchanging Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta States by ignoring the approved payment plan.

On Monday last week, Chief Wike granted audience to the House of Reprsentatives Ad Hoc Committee on Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Relocation. He said, “If any thing happens here it will have negative social implications.

He pledge the resolve of Rivers State Government to protect and secure facilities of oil and business firms, while reminding them that the state is the only one that did not record any violence or sabotage during recent upsurge in militancy.

Also on the same day, the deputy governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo made case for educating children as part of activities to make World Day Against Child Labour. She insisted that children are to be loved and catered for.

After receiving House of Representatives Members Committee on Shell Relocation, Chief Wike took time out on Monday last week to inspect ongoing projects. He visited the ultra modern market at Rumuokoro and the Motor Park.

He had before the project inspection promised that the project will curtail street trading and touting around the Rumuokoro area.

The Deputy Governor on Tuesday, represented Chief Wike at the State Environment Summit organised by the State House of Assembly Committee on Environment, Dr. Ipalibo Harry -Banigo said, the State Government is committed to a sustainable environment present and for the future.

On the same Tuesday last week, Governor Wike in company of prominent political leaders of the state attended the burial of Late Mrs Patience Chinwo at Rumuodara.

On the evening of the same day, the governor hosted the American Ambassador to a state Banquet. The United State Ambassador, Mr. William Symington was accompanied by Us Consul General, Mr. John Bany.

On Wednesday last week, the governor received the American envoy on a courtesy call. He reiterated his call on the US government to establish a visa office in the South South at Port Harcourt. The governor offered to provide office space if necessary .

Chief Wike also used the visit to condemn activities of the NDDC, which he observed has deviated from its main function.

The deputy governor on Saturday evening through a press-statement commended fathers all over the world for a Fathers Day celebrations to be held on Sunday. She said fathers are symbol of discipline and mentorship in homes.