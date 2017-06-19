Wike Clears Air On Paris Club Payment

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (right), inspecting the ongoing Woji-Akpajo bridge and road project, recently.

The hosting of the United States Ambassador in Government House last week dominated activities  in the Brick House.
But before the hosting of the US envoy, the governor, Chief  Nyesom Wike had  commenced the week,  attending the first  session of the 8th Synod  and Thanksgiving Service of the Anglican Province  of Niger Delta held at St. Stephen,  Rumuene.
He used the church  service to dismiss  claims by the Federal  Government that it has given the state the N34 billion  as part of the Paris Fund Refund.
The governor challenged the federal government to publish the account where it paid N34 billion in respect of  the Paris fund accrued to the state.
Chief Wike accused the Federal Government of deliberately shortchanging Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta States by ignoring  the  approved  payment  plan.
On Monday last week, Chief Wike granted audience to the House of Reprsentatives Ad Hoc Committee on Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Relocation. He said, “If any thing happens here it will have negative  social implications.
He pledge  the resolve of Rivers State Government to protect  and secure facilities of oil and business firms,  while reminding  them that the state is the only one that did not record any violence or sabotage during recent upsurge in militancy.
Also on the same day, the  deputy  governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo made case for  educating children  as part of activities to make World Day Against Child Labour. She insisted  that children are to be loved and  catered for.
After receiving House of Representatives Members Committee on Shell  Relocation, Chief Wike took  time out on Monday last week  to inspect  ongoing projects. He visited  the ultra  modern  market  at Rumuokoro and the  Motor Park.
He had  before the project inspection promised that the project will curtail  street trading  and touting around  the Rumuokoro area.

The Deputy  Governor  on Tuesday,  represented Chief Wike at the State Environment Summit  organised  by the State House of  Assembly Committee on Environment, Dr. Ipalibo Harry -Banigo said, the  State Government is committed  to a  sustainable  environment  present and for the future.
On  the same  Tuesday  last week, Governor Wike in company of prominent political  leaders of the state attended the burial of Late Mrs Patience Chinwo at Rumuodara.
On the evening of the same day, the governor hosted the American   Ambassador to a state Banquet. The  United State Ambassador, Mr. William Symington  was accompanied by Us Consul General, Mr. John  Bany.
On Wednesday last week, the governor received the American envoy  on a courtesy call. He reiterated his call on the US government  to establish a visa office in the South South at Port Harcourt. The governor offered to provide office space if necessary .
Chief Wike also used the visit to condemn activities of the NDDC, which he observed has deviated from its main function.
The deputy governor on Saturday evening through a press-statement commended fathers all over the world  for  a Fathers  Day  celebrations to be held on Sunday. She said fathers are symbol of discipline and mentorship in homes.

