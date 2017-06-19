We’ll Produce Many Golf Stars From Grassroots – Oyinlola

The newly-elected President of Golf Federation of Nigeria (GFN), Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has promised to ensure that golf was promoted at the grassroots level across the country.

Oyinlola, a former Governor of Osun, said this was necessary as there were lots of potential world-class professionals like Tiger Woods in all parts of the country.

While speaking at the end of the federation’s board members elections, he said the country was blessed with huge human resources who would excel when they have the right platform.

“There are many Tiger Woods in every part of the country, the only thing they need is the platform to showcase themselves.

“We will get a roadmap so that we can take golf to the grassroots of Nigeria.

“If we can replicate what Prince Ponle who provided the MICOM Golf Course in Ada, Osun state has done in many other places round the country, many Tiger Woods and several Sergio Garcia of this world can be discovered.

“All we need to do is to provide the facilities for them to discover their talents,” Oyinlola said.

Tidesports source gathered that Oyinlola will be on the GFN board with Muhammad Sulaiman as Vice-Pesident.

Others on the board are representatives of coaches, National Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS), among others.