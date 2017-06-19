Transformer Vandalisation Throws Community Into Darkness

Electricity consumers in Omuchi community in Igwuruta, Ikwerre local government area, have been cut off from supply following vandalisation of their transformer.

Following the development, consumers whose supply are linked to the Omuchi farm road transformer, Amaechi Road and Big Tree are now thrown into darkness.

A resident in the area, Hon ThankGod Amaechi, said vandals pulled off the armoured cable from the transformer to the feeder pillar.

“It happened at about three weeks ago and this has made residents of the area to be in total darkness”.

Amaechi said efforts were made to get the authorities of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) but so far, no response has come from the company.

He lamented that socio-economic life in the area was being frustrated, and called on PHED to come to the people’s rescue.

Amaechi explained that residents in the area were prompt in payment of electricity bills and pleaded with the company to fix the vandalized transformer in the interest of its valued customers.

The Communications Officer of PHED, Mr John Onyi, was not in office Friday, when our correspondent visited to confirm the development but one of the staff in his office said the company was aware of the vandalized transformer.

The officer, who pleaded anonymity stressed the need for consumers to keep watch over power facilities in their neighborhood and to call the company or law enforcement agents when they see questionable movements around any of the firm’s facilities as to forestall vandalism.

The source said vandalisation of PHED facilities remains an issue, though it has in recent time reduced.

He urged consumers to exercise patience while the issue was being handled by the company.

Chris Oluoh