Rugby Federation’s Elections Postponed Till July 1

Elections into the board of the Nigeria Rugby Federation have been postponed till July 1, Tunde Popoola, the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), said in Abuja on Tuesday.

Popoola told newsmen that the elections failed to hold as scheduled on Tuesday because the delegates did not comply with the guidelines.

He said the delegates could also not come to an agreement on the way forward, and this led to the need to call off the elections.

“I am going to inform the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports of the decision we have reached. The delegates were uncontrollable, so we needed to postpone the elections to enable us address some issues.

“Hopefully, the elections will hold on July 1,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that the other national sports federations elections went on smoothly.