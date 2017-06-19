RSG, UN Partner To Fast-Track Dev

The United Nations Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, has expressed satisfaction with the level of collaboration between the organisation and the Rivers State Government to re-jig the relationship between both parties and fast-track development for the benefit of the people of the state.

The UN envoy said that the concerted partnership has boosted infrastructural and human capital development, which has enabled the state compete favourably in the comity of states in the country.

Speaking during a meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt, Kallon lauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for bringing this quantum leap about, and for also fast-tracking the infrastructural development of the state, thereby improving the living condition of the people.

He said the United Nations will continue to mobilise support for the development of Rivers State, and assured that the body will partner with the Rivers State Government in the area of agriculture as a tool of employment generation and empowerment.

The UN chief added that partnership strategies will be developed with the Rivers State Government with a view to achieve key targets of the Sustainable Development Goals, through improvement of security, environmental sanitation, promotion of human rights and prisons decongestion.

Responding, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, explained the need for the United Nations to intensify collaboration and synergy with the Rivers State Government to address the numerous developmental and environmental challenges facing the people of the state.

He assured the UN envoy that the state government would do everything within its powers to provide the enabling climate for peace and sustainable development to thrive, so as to engender investors’ confidence and boost economic growth, reduce poverty and crimes.

It would be recalled that both parties had, at the meeting, agreed to strengthen strategic partnerships with a view to ensuring that Rivers State Government takes advantage of the windows provided by the United Nations to fast-track the development of the state for the benefit of the people.