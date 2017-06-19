‘RSG Not Aware Of NDDC’s Projects In Rivers’

The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Aribiton Okiri says the State Government is not aware of any project being executed by the commission in the state.

Okiri who said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said that, at the moment, his office is not aware of any project being executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He said that the State Government ought to be informed of the activities of the commission with a view to avoiding duplication of projects.

The Special Adviser also said that some of the projects being claimed to have been executed in the state merely existed on the papers and urged the commission to come up with a list of projects if executed in Rivers State and where they are sited.

Meanwhile, Okiri says Governor Wike has fulfilled his promises to the people of Rivers State through the execution of people oriented projects.

He mentioned some of the protects to include the construction and commissioning of several roads within the lasts two years by the Governor in several parts of the state, the on-going renovation of General Hospitals across the state and the construction and commissioning of the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park .

The Special Adviser also said that, Rivers State has witnessed an increase in security within the past two years of the Wike administration and urged for more supports to the Governor.