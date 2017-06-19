‘RSG Not Aware Of NDDC’s Projects In Rivers’

The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Aribiton Okiri says the  State Government is not aware  of any  project being executed by the commission in the state.
Okiri who said this in an interview  with The Tide in Port Harcourt said that, at the  moment,  his office is not aware of any project being executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
He said that the State  Government ought to be informed of the activities of the  commission with a view to avoiding  duplication of projects.
The Special Adviser  also said that some of  the projects being claimed to have been executed  in the state merely existed on the papers and urged the commission to come up with a list of projects if executed  in Rivers State and where they are sited.
Meanwhile, Okiri says Governor Wike has fulfilled  his promises to the people of  Rivers State  through the execution of  people oriented projects.
He mentioned some of the protects to include the construction and commissioning of several roads within the lasts two years by the  Governor in several parts of the state, the on-going renovation of  General  Hospitals  across  the state and the construction and  commissioning  of the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park .
The Special Adviser also said that, Rivers State has witnessed an increase in security within the past two years  of the  Wike  administration and urged for more supports to the Governor.

