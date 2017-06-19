PDP Bigger Than Any Individual – Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains united in its bid to win the 2019 general elections.

The governor stated this at a meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum and party stakeholders at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

Sources said the meeting was convened to deliberate on the future of the party.

The PDP bigwigs, according to Fayose, resolved to remain confident, committed and loyal to the PDP, believing that the party which “is more democratic than any other in the country”, will be united towards winning elections at all levels in 2019.

On the pending appeal at the Supreme Court, the governor stressed that the party leaders were hopeful that the forthcoming judgment will further unite the party, adding that the much expected ruling will be that of ‘no winner and no vanquished’.

Fayose maintained that the PDP was beyond every member, and as such, all its members must be guided by its supremacy.

He reassured party members of their continuous agreement to work together for the overall success of the PDP and democracy.

Asked if he would still go ahead with his threat of dumping the party in the event of the Supreme Court ruling in favour of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Fayose stated that his statement before the meeting was personal.

You see, what’s important is that as individuals, we are still loyal to this party. Whatever statement, whatever position we have taken before this meeting is still our personal decision, personal statement.

“But look at all the governors standing here, wherever the party goes, we go.

“Like I said, the party is more important than all of us, and we believe in this party. We believe the tomorrow of this party will be great, and we are going to stand by this party till the end.”

Asked if his relationship with Sheriff had improved, the chairman said what’s important was the party and not individual differences.

“You see, this party is beyond everybody, whether Sheriff, Makarfi or Fayose,” he stated.

“We are saying again that we all believe in this party. We believe in the tomorrow of this party, and we believe that this party will come together united for victory in 2019,” Fayose emphasised.

The meeting, had in attendance Governors Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (Gombe), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Henry Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa) as well as the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, and the host Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

It also attracted other party leaders, including Prof Jerry Gana, Senator T. A. Orji (former governor, Abia State), ex-governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa, former ministers of women affairs, Hajiya Zainab Maina and Hajiya Inna Ciroma, amongst others.