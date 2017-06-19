NYSC Posts 2,134 Corps Members To Sokoto Schools

The NYSC says it has posted no fewer than 2,134 corps members out of the 2,256 deployed to Sokoto State to schools.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Musa Abubakar, said this last Monday at the close of the orientation exercise for the 2017 Batch “ A” corps members at the permanent orientation camp at Wamakko.

“ For the avoidance of doubt, over 95 per cent of the corps members have been posted to schools to contribute to the educational development of the state.

“ This is deliberate to complement the state government’s declaration of the state of emergency in the education sector.

“ This is also in line with the administration’s policy of rural development, as well as to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the state,’’ Abubakar said.

The coordinator also commended the state government for providing vaccines for the vaccination of corps members against cerebro spinal meningitis.

He,however, lamented the uncooperative attitude of some local governments in the state, especially with regard to the welfare and security of corps members.

“ This negates the top priority Gov. Aminu Tambuwal attaches to the welfare and security of the corps members,” the coordinator said.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, on his part, directed the management of the scheme to immediately compile the list of all the concerned local governments.

The governor promised that all the affected local governments would be forced to comply with the welfare and security provisions for the corps members.

“ It is an undisputable fact that no nation survives without harnessing the potentials and resourcefulness of its teeming youths.

“ That is why the NYSC has remained one of the veritable tools used to positively affect lives in various sectors of the nation,” Tambuwa said.

Tambuwal further warned employers in the state against rejecting corps members posted to them.

The Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Ladan, said adequate arrangements were in place to ensure the welfare and security of corps members.