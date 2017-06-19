NOUN Students Laud TheTide’s Educational Contents

Students of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Choba, Rivers State, has lauded the quality contents of The Tide newspaper in its reportage.

The NOUN students made this commendation during a facility visit to the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) last Tuesday by the year one students of the Mass Communication Department, Choba Study Centre.

Speaking in an interview after the visit, Mr Nathanel Ebeh lauded the leadership of the corporation for the opportunity given the students to visit, adding that the students have saturated their quest with expertise knowledge that abound in the area.

A lecturer in Mass Communication Department of the Institution,Mr Nathanel Ebeh stated the essence of the visit was for the students to have a practical knowledge in their chosen profession, adding that the visit will assist to enhance their studies.

“They are here so as to practise and also know most of the things they are being taught because some of the students are graduates from other professions”, he added.

Also speaking the course representative of the students, Mr Brass G. Baka expressed satisfaction with the quality of the newspaper content especially in areas of educational teachings. Baka disclosed that the various lectures they had during the visit will enhance their academic pursuit adding that the visit gave them a good knowledge of newspaper production.

“We are impressed with what we have seen, we are encouraged and exposed, it will really help us in our course of study”, he added.

The students were conducted round the newsroom, library, computer, lithographic sections and the production dept during the facility visit.