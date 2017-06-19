National Skating Day: Young Skaters, Parents Recount Experiences

Young skaters between three and five years old have recounted their experiences of the National Skating Day on June 10, saying it was delightful engaging in the sport.

Tidesports source gathered that the maiden National Skating Day was organised by National Rollers Sports Federation (NRSF) at the National Stadium Skating ground, Surulere, Lagos.

The championships, organised to set the pace for skating in Nigeria, witnessed many skaters from across the country that came to display their talents.

The young skaters performed to the admiration of the spectators not minding the newness of the sport at competitive level in Nigeria.

They competed in 100m while those in the senior category competed in 100m, 200m and 500m.

Other events include long jump, high jump and free styles for all the categories.

One of the young skaters, four-year-old Kosisochukwu Odunze-Kamma from Anambra, who competed in the 100m, told newsmen in Lagos that he was delighted as he finished the race in spite of his age.

Kosisochukwu, who could only mumble some words, said he loved to skate.

“I like skating, my mum takes me to stadium every Saturday,’’ little Kosisochukwu said.

On how Kosisochukwu got involved in skating, his mum, Lauretta, said that the young lad picked interest in skating while watching on television.

“He picked up interest in skating during a skating competition on television and I noticed his interest.

“I decided to encourage him by buying skating kits which he was happy with and since then, he has improved.

“We will sit to watch his interest as we cannot say for now if he will later pick other interest,’’ she said.

Another kid, a three-year-old Tiwatope Kunyomi from Delta, also competed with the instructions from her coach.

Kunyomi’s Coach, Mike Awom, said it was a delight to train the little skaters and eventually got them to compete among themselves.

Awom said the kids were trained at his Young Quality International Skaters Club with a little fee, adding that the motivation was to train them.

“Young skaters are a delight to watch, first, training them till mastery and then see them skating.

“Sometimes, it may not be easy getting their concentration as they get more playful but aside that, they are also fast learners.

“We hope to get them involved in more competitions as skating begins to be appreciated more in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Four-year-old Ayodele Olofinnade, accompanied by his mum also took time to display some skills.

Speaking to newsmen, his mother, Emem, said Ayodele was born into the family of skaters. She added that young Ayodele took interest from his older ones.

“He was just little watching his older brother Odunayo, 10, and sister, Dayo 11, skate. As young as two years he will be crying to join them.

“At age two we then involved him in skating and he has yet to look back since then.

“Skating is safe for them as far as my experience is concerned. I also skate but not too much involved only to exercise,’’ she said.

Other young skaters that featured are Ugo-Nwachuku sisters, Chinaza and Tochukwu aged eight and five years respectively from Abia.

The Technical Director of the tournament, Kings Kedron, told newsmen that it was a rewarding experience to see the young skaters.