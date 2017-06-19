The Kaduna State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has hailed the election of its Patron, Musa Nimrod, as the new President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF).
In a statement jointly signed by the chapter’s Chairman, Isaiah Benjamin, and Assistant Secretary, Stella Kabruk, the SWAN chapter described the victory as a well-deserved one.
It said Nimrod is a sports enthusiast who would use his wealth of experience to further develop volleyball and other sports to achieve the desired results.
“The victory of our patron and the brand new president of NVBF is very well-deserved, given his antecedents.
“SWAN Kaduna State chapter was never in doubt that Nimrod was going to emerge victorious at the elections going by his track record of achievements in sports development in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.
Kaduna SWAN Hails Nimrod’s Emergence As NVBF’s President
The Kaduna State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has hailed the election of its Patron, Musa Nimrod, as the new President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF).