Judo Federation Boss Reaches Out To Stakeholders

President of the Nigeria Judo Federation, NJF, Prince Timothy Nsirim, has called on all aggrieved stakeholders in the industry most especially his opponents during the recently concluded election to support his cause so as to take Judo to an enviable height.

Prince Nsirim, who stated this shortly after he was returned unopposed as President of the NJF, described his victory as an act of God.

The former local government administrator’s victory was made easy after the South West zone failed to elect a representative from the zone, as Oshodi Musa, who has been on the board for 12 years and a candidate for the office of president and his rival, Bolaji Yusuf, a candidate for the office of Vice President had three votes each for five consecutive times.

Rather than have the South West zone truncate the exercise, since both candidates were not willing to shift ground, the electoral officials declared Prince Timothy Nsirim unopposed as the only candidate for the office of President from the five other zones with representatives.

Nsirim, who is returning as president, stressed that his sincerity of purpose and commitment to the growth of Judo in the country was the reason he was elected and returned unopposed by the delegates.

“We need not quarrel anymore, somebody must win an election but after the exercise it is important we work together for the good of the game’’, said Nsirim

‘’I have called my people, some have responded while others have not, the delegates voted for me because of my contributions to the development of judo and they believe I am the man for the job’’.