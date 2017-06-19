IPAC Urges Ugwuanyi To Complete Abandoned Projects

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of all political parties in the country, has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to complete projects abandoned by previous administrations.

Chairman of IPAC in the state, Mr John Nwobodo, made the call last Friday while speaking with newsmen in Enugu.

Nwobodo said that the abandoned projects, which included the International Conference Centre, started by former Governor. Chimaroke Nnamani’s administration should be given attention.

“Their completion will boost the state’s economic fortune and resuscitate the positive ideas behind them,” he said.

He assured of IPAC’s cooperation to ensure that the present administration in the state succeeded, adding that, its members were open to collaboration with the government as such would promote more inclusiveness.

Nwobodo lauded the milestone achievements of the governor so far, saying “Governor Ugwuanyi has robustly delivered effective governance notwithstanding the meagre resources accruable to the state”.

He expressed the group’s commitment to a new political culture of tolerance and accommodation in the state.

“We are placing the state above personal or party interest because first of all, we are all indigenes of Enugu State before we joined these political parties,” he said.