Group Creates Data Base For Niger Delta Students

Graduates and non-graduates from the nine states in the Niger Delta region, will soon smile as a non-governmental society, the Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM) has commenced creating a data base that would help to provide employment opportunity in the region.

The National President of the group, Comrade Joe Jackson, stated this over the weekend while briefing newsmen at its national secretariat, Mbonu Street in Port Harcourt.

He said that the data collection would enable them to have accurate number of all unemployed graduates and others including the unskilled.

Jackson noted that the platform was also designed to accommodate artisans and added that Website can be accessed by logging to www.ndye.org with the payment of N500 as registration fee.

The youth leader disclosed that First City Monument Bank (FCMB) was the anchore bank adding that the process will involve the use of ATM cards through the quick teller option.

On the rationale behind the quick teller choice, he said that it will quicken the process and as well, reduce the challenge of cyber or internet related issues.

He further hinted that the exercise would span about four months, saying that one of the basic requirements for the exercise would be identification letter from one’s Local Government Council.

One of their aims he said, was to ensure that companies and multinationals operating in the region do not deny the people job / employment opportunities henceforth.

According to him, the defence of qualification will not avail the companies anymore, sequel to its plans to properly school the people on the need to update themselves with the latest skill and knowledge needed by modern companies and industries.

Upon completion, he said that the hard copies would be sent to the Federal Government and all the nine Niger Delta Governors to do the needful.

Another reason he advanced for the project, was to drastically reduce youth restiveness, armed robbery, militancy and other social vices.

He appealed to the Niger Delta youths to be respectful to constituted authorities, as he called on the governments at all levels to always have the youths in their agenda.