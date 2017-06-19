‘FG Solidly Behind Super Eagles’

Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical and Development Committee, Chris Green, said he was confident that the Federal Government was solidly behind the Super Eagles.

Green said this after the meeting of his committee with the Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung.

Tidesports source gathered that the minister had convened the meeting in the wake of the Eagles’ 0-2 loss to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The loss in Uyo was in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifier.

“We tried to look at what went wrong and tried to find how to better the result of our next match.

“We deliberated extensively on what went wrong and we also tried to proffer solutions to the problems that we had in the last game and the way forward.

“The minister has also told us that the Federal government is solidly behind our teams.

“The government is ready to give all the necessary support that the team requires to excel in our future matches and get the qualification tickets for the 2019 AFCON and the 2018 World Cup,’’ Green said.

Tidesports gathered that after the meeting, the sports minister had declined to comment, and he had rather directed Green to speak with newsmen.