FG Shops For N70bn To Complete East-West Road

The Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Nsima Ekere, has confirmed that the commission and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs were shopping for over N70billion to complete the construction of the East-West Road.

Ekere disclosed this in a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs of the commission, Mr Ibitoye Abosede, last Friday.

The managing director said that the NDDC was initiating a model that would enable it partner with its supervising ministry and private sector investors with a view to completing the construction of the East-West Road.

According to Ekere, “over N70billion is needed to complete the road. So, the strategy will be to harness private sector collaboration to complete the road. The portions that have totally collapsed will be addressed immediately.”

He acknowledged that the Eleme Junction Interchange to Port Harcourt Refinery junction section of the road was in a very terrible state.

“It is so bad that a 10-minute journey on that axis now takes three hours or more. That section of the road has failed, and we will get contractors to the site immediately,” he assured.

The NDDC boss said that the construction of the remaining sections of the East-West Road would be handled by many contractors.

“Our strategy involves multiple contractors. The road, which is a strategic link to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, connects Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states,” he explained.

According to Ekere, the commission is embarking on a centralised e-project management scheme, which will reduce waste and costs on project management.

“We are determined to improve on our project management capabilities. NDDC projects all over the region will be managed from a central project management platform such that I can sit in my office at the headquarters and monitor projects all over the region.

“The essence of this is to ensure a robust project management portfolio and reduce waste and costs.

“We are determined to do things differently. We are determined to leave behind a new and improved NDDC. We are determined to reform our systems to help us reduce the incidence of abandoned projects,” he assured.

The statement also quoted the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, as commending the NDDC board and management for its efforts toward reforming the commission’s processes to ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness.