Expert Tasks NDDC On Strategic Projects

The new management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been urged to complete the Omunob – Aluu road project which was awarded in the early 1990s. Making the appeal in an interview Saturday, with The Tide, a businessman, Emmanuel Amaechi, said the road project became a source of joy when the defunct Oil Minerals Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) which later transformed to Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded the road project in the early 1990s.

“This road links to Aluu, University of Port Harcourt in Choba as well as the busy Ikwerre Road.

“If completed it would provide alternative routes for travelers as well as decongest the heavy traffic being experienced daily on Ikwerre road”, he said.

Amaechi, who is also the Managing Director of Ibeh-Kalam Limited, a construction company, explained that apart from the major routes, so many communities could access the road and take advantage of it in easy distribution of their farm produce at less cost.

“Since NDDC has inherited all liabilities and assets of the former OMPADEC, I appeal that it also inherit and complete this important road”, he stated.

He stressed the need for the new NDDC management to give priority attention to some strategic projects awarded by past management and consider completing them before awarding other projects within same areas or communities.

According to him, this step would curtail the ugly incidents of abandoned projects of NDDC being littered in all parts of the Niger Delta region.

He equally suggested that the new management should give least attention to political projects, stressing that, that is the only way to leave legacies.

