Dickson Inaugurates 22-Member Business Council

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, has inaugurated a 22 – member Bayelsa Business Council (BBC) to formulate policies aimed at attracting local and foreign investors to the state and as well shore up her revenue base.

Members of the council are Chief Ephraim Faloughi (Chairman); Mr Harcourt Aduke, Deputy chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, vice chairman public sector, Gesiye Asamowei, Vice Chairman, private sector, Mr Tam Alazigha, secretary, Idikio Warmate as assistant secretary.

Others are Ken Etete, Mrs Ebi Fumudor, Dr Eruani, Prof. Steve Azaiki, Mr Didi Ndiomu, Mr Guy Murray Bruce, Mr Elvis Donkemizuo, Mr Moses Siasia, Mr Joe Penewou, Chief Fumudoh, Chief Timi Alaibe, Mr Denzel Kentebe, Mrs. Funkazi Koroye Crooks, Ms. Patience Abbah, King A.J.K.Turner and Dr Daru Owei.

Dickson while inaugurating the BBC last Friday, at the conference room of the new Governor’s Office Yenagoa, said the council has as part of its responsibilities the laying of solid economic foundation and formulation of economic policy that will be private sector driven.

He said the mentality of total dependence on the government has to change and the only way to achieve this is to formulate economic policy that will have direct impact on the people.

According to him, the present administration carefully selected this set of our leaders to lay foundation for a private sector driven development of the economy of our state.

Dickson said, “The state heavily relies on government and her resources, this mentality has to change. Our state is a land of opportunities, our state has potentials to grow its economy.

”In order to change the age long mentality of our people and reposition the economy of the state and make it private sector driven, we need our business leaders who have done well in their private businesses to come together to explore and exploit the abundance business opportunities in the state.

”We need your inputs, your professional advice on how to change our story, We expect you to organize Bayelsa in such a way that her story will be told everywhere as a place that is investment friendly, a place that is ready for investment and as a place that understand the roles of a private sector.”

Governor Dickson assured the council of his administration’s support, especially in the provision of an enabling environment to enable it function at optimal level.

According to him, we will tutor the younger ones, we pledge to share our personal experience with younger generations. To develop our economy, we need patience, dedication and perseverance, these are the keys to economic success.