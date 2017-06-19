C’River Sets Up C’ttee To Ease Land Acquisition

The Cross River Government has in Calabar inaugurated a nine-man Land Use Allocation Committee to ease the process of land acquisition in the state.

The Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Dr John Inyang, said easing the process of land acquisition would attract investors to the state.

Inyang said that the administration of Gov. Ben Ayade was in a hurry to industrialise the state by making land easily accessible to investors.

“This administration is in a hurry to transform the socio-economic landscape of the state to better the lots of its citizenry.

“So, it will not allow anybody or bureaucratic bottleneck to hamper its effort in attaining the desired developmental objectives.

“Cross River has repositioned itself as the best destination for leisure and business in Nigeria and with its over 25,000 square kilometres of land, it is poised to partner with reputable investors wishing to set up businesses in the state,” he said.

The commissioner warned the newly constituted committee against unnecessary delay in the review of the processes, particularly those for investment purposes.

“It is important that you treat every matter before you with dispatch and seriousness as it relates to certificate of occupancy on private land holdings,” he said.

Inyang said the committee could also enlighten the public on its aims and objectives to avoid misconception.

According to him, this will help to dispel the notion that government, in the exercise of its rights as provided for in the Land Use Act, is trampling upon the people’s right to own property.